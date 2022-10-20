Two of the most exciting teams competing in the 2022 UEFA Europa League will meet when Arsenal F.C. hosts PSV Eindhoven on Thursday on Paramount+. Arsenal has been unstoppable in league play and internationally, winning their last four Premier League matches to sit at the top of the league table and all three of their Europa League 2022 matches thus far. They have a tough task ahead of them against PSV, who have won four of their last five Eredivisie matches and have not lost a Europa League match yet. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can get free for one month with the promo code UEFA22.

Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is set for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven odds at Caesars Sportsbook list Arsenal as the -205 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with PSV as the +475 underdog. A draw is priced at +330 and the over-under for goals is 3.5.

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven time: 1 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 243-225-7 overall on his soccer picks in 2022, including an astounding 39-21-1 on Premier League predictions for a profit of more than $1,400 for $100 bettors.

For Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven, Eimer is picking over 1.5 goals for a -115 payout. The expert knows that both of these teams are full of firepower and will challenge each other to find the back of the net, making this a pivotal match as both sides fight for sole control of Group A.

Eimer also points out that, while Mikel Arteta's men have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four matches across all competition, that will not be such an easy feat against this PSV squad.

"Arsenal is starting to feel the congestion of so many different competitions at once, and player fatigue and injuries are setting in early in the season," Eimer told SportsLine. "With the side still in form and full of goal-scoring threats in Jesus and Saka, Arsenal will be looking to finalize their spot at the top of the group here and look to continue their streak of 27 matches without a draw."

