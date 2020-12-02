Arsenal's passage to the last 32 of the Europa League is already guaranteed and a point at home to Rapid Vienna will be enough to secure top spot in Group B.

The Austrian side already proved on home soil that they ought not to be taken for granted, taking the lead midway through the first half only to be undone following the introduction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Mikel Arteta will hope he does not need to turn to his talismanic forward again on Thursday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Dec. 3

: Thursday, Dec. 3 Time : 3pm ET

: 3pm ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, England

: Emirates Stadium -- London, England TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Arsenal -225; Draw +360; Rapid Vienna +600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Emirates Stadium will become the first top flight ground to host supporters since the postponement of the English game in March after the government greenlit fans in tiers one and two of the country, including London and Liverpool. There will be 2,000 fans sat in the North Bank and East Stand, the first supporters present in the ground since a 1-0 win over West Ham United on March 7.

"It is going to be extraordinary to have them back, it will feel strange," said Arteta. "The club has done amazing work to facilitate everybody at short notice to be able to attend the stadium and I am sure it will work really well."

Rapid Vienna: Regardless of Thursday's result Rapid Vienna's qualifying fate will remain in their hands as they vie with Molde for what is likely a second place finish behind the Gunners. Still a positive result at Arsenal may give them more room to maneuver with their Group B rivals likely to beat bottom-placed Dundalk.

If they are to win at the Emirates Stadium Vienna will need to increase the threat they pose in attack. Though they have scored eight goals they have created just nine chances per game, the 25th lowest figure on clubs to have played more than three games in this competition.

Prediction

Both of these sides have struggled with their attacking thrust of late, Arsenal in the Premier League and Vienna in Europe. This may not be one for the neutrals Pick: Draw (+360)