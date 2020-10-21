Arsenal begin their Europa League journey on Thursday as one of the favorites to win the competition with the Gunners visiting Rapid Wien on Matchday 1. Mikel Arteta's team has shown great improvement since his appointment last season and should cruise in this one. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Stadion -- Wien, Austria

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Arsenal -175; Draw +320; Rapid Wien +450 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners have been sharp defensively, and that hasn't always been the case for Arteta's team. They only conceded one goal to Manchester City in their last match and have only allowed multiple goals once in their last 12 games in all competitions stretching back to last season and including one friendly. Against Rapid, they should be able to dominate defensively.

Rapid Wien: Second in the Austrian Bundesliga, the club has one of the top defenses in the league with three goals conceded in four games, but they haven't been tested by a strong side like RB Salzburg yet -- let alone a team of Arsenal's caliber. They have speed in defense and some serious quality, but stopping Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will prove difficult. They must be overly physical to set the tone.

Prediction

The Gunners start fast and pick up three deserving points on the road. Pick: Arsenal 3, Rapid Wien 1