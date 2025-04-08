Two European giants will collide on Tuesday when Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of the 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Real Madrid, the defending champions, advanced to the quarterfinals by knocking off cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in penalties following a 2-2 aggregate score. Arsenal, meanwhile, cruised to a 9-3 aggregate victory over PSV in the Round of 16, setting up this must-see two-legged tie. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from the Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Gunners are the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Arsenal vs. Real Madrid odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Real Madrid as the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Before locking in any Arsenal vs. Real Madrid picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer has to say. Here are Eimer's Champions League picks and predictions for Real Madrid vs. Arsenal on Tuesday:

Both Team to Score: Yes (-105)

Real Madrid and Arsenal both feature dangerous attacks capable of scoring anytime they're in the final third. Real Madrid have scored two or more goals in five of their past seven matches across all competitions. Los Blancos are led offensively by superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has 22 goals across 28 matches in La Liga play. Arsenal, meanwhile, netted nine goals in the Round of 16 and have scored 14 goals in their last six matches across all competitions.

"I'm expecting goals in this one due to the lack of backlines and due to the lack of morale, as both teams are littered with issues both on and off the pitch," Eimer told SportsLine.

Over 2.5 goals (+110)

Over 2.5 goals have been scored in seven of Real Madrid's last eight matches across all competitions. The Gunners also tend to play in high-scoring affairs in this competition, with each of Arsenal's last six UCL fixtures featuring at least three goals. Real Madrid have conceded at least once in eight consecutive matches, and Over 2.5 goals have been scored in six of their past seven games in Champions League play.

Real Madrid Draw No Bet (+110)

Real Madrid are the defending champions of this competition. Los Blancos have won the Champions League 15 times in their history, eight more than the next closest club (AC Milan - 7). Eimer also notes that the Gunners are dealing with a long injury list, which could spell trouble against a side that features the likes of Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

"Arsenal continue to be missing their most impressive attackers," Eimer pointed out. "Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz will not be available to lead the charge for Arsenal, while Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, and Gabriel Magalhaes will all be missing from the backline." You can get this bet at plus-money at FanDuel.

