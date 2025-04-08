Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Arsenal comes at a consequential moment for both teams in their pursuit of silverware, even if both sides enter the clash in different positions.

The first leg will take place at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, allowing the Gunners to set the tone of an all-important week at home. Arsenal have been the more consistent of the two teams in Champions League play, but enter this particular tie with their backs up against the wall in some ways. The Champions League is their last chance to win a trophy this season, though their failure to reach the semifinals in the last 19 years showcases how difficult this task might be.

Lineups for Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Martinelli

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

There's no underselling the importance of this tie, though, to manager Mikel Arteta, who said it will be the most important games of his managerial career.

"100%. The excitement around the club, the people, this is the stage we want to be, where Arsenal have to be consistently," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Monday. "That's why I came into football, that's why I came into management and especially to this football club. It has been 20 years since we had this type of game and for us it's a great opportunity to build our own story and this is what we are here for."

That said, Arteta will have certain lineup choices to make ahead of Tuesday's clash. While Bukayo Saka is available for selection at just the right time, the Gunners will be without Gabriel after he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury last week. His absence adds to a growing list of unavailable players for Arsenal, which includes Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz after they suffered long-term issues during the winter.

As for Real Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti is once again tasked with striking a balance with his star-studded but sometimes uneven squad. Expect the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to earn a spot in the lineup while Ancelotti continues to find players to make up for the absences of Dani Ceballos, who will miss this tie with a muscle issue, and Dani Carvajal while he recovers from an ACL tear. That includes finding a role for the flexible Federico Valverde, who offers a wide range of solutions for Real Madrid.

"There's a question mark about where [he'll play]," Ancleotti said on Monday. "He does so many things well, he can play in the centre or on the flank. I'm going to think about that."

