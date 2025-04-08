Arsenal and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League for the first time in 19 years on Tuesday night with the Gunners intent on repeating the history they made in 2006. On their way to their first, and so far only, European Cup final, Arsene Wenger's side shut out the Galacticos home and away, Thierry Henry's goal in the Santiago Bernabeu both the first winner for an English side in that ground and enough to take them into the quarterfinals.

Nearly two decades later and Arsenal remain underdogs. They might not be at full strength, but without defensive anchor Gabriel Magalhaes or any senior center forward it could be a challenge for them to score the goals they will need to overcome Kylian Mbappe et al. Equally Bukayo Saka is back and their defense has been one of the most effective in the Champions League this season.

They have not been tested quite like Madrid have, the holders overcoming Manchester City in the playoffs and then Atletico Madrid in a dramatic penalty shootout in the round of 16. Real Madrid seem to have found their familiar tune that allows them to win even when they aren't playing well and their heritage in the competition is indisputable. Will it carry the day?

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, April 8 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 8 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal +125; Draw +220; Real Madrid +230

Last meeting

These two sides have never faced off at the Emirates Stadium, but while the 2006 round of 16 tie was defined by Henry's famous winner in Madrid, the obduracy with which Arsenal defended their lead at Highbury a fortnight later was arguably more important. Jens Lehmann saved famously from Raul, while a superb challenge from Gilberto Silva denied Ronaldo. How the hosts could do with that same scrapping spirit this time round.

Road to the quarterfinals

Madrid's passage to the last eight, as mentioned above, has been dramatic. Defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool condemned the holders to the knockout playoff, where an inspired late display by Jude Bellingham helped them overcome Manchester City in the first leg. The second was plain sailing, Kylian Mbappe netting a hat trick, but further drama was to come against Atletico Madrid. A goal to the good in the first leg, Conor Gallagher's early equaliser set the tie on course for a penalty shootout where Carlo Ancelotti's side triumphed amid the controversy of a Julian Alvarez penalty that he was said to have struck twice.

For Arsenal it has been a relatively serene path to the quarters. Only Inter beat them in a league phase where they finished third, earning them a bye to the last 16. There it was a case of similar comfort, a crushing 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven on the road followed by a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal: David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Player to watch

Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid -- A missed penalty in Saturday's defeat to Valencia once more has Vinicius in the spotlight with ongoing questions as to whether he and Kylian Mbappe can be the best versions of themselves together. Those don't seem to have affected his manager, whose response to questioning over his start forward was relaxed to say the least.

"I've not talked to him," Ancelotti said. "I don't need to. He could have played better at the weekend but I don't need to talk to him about that. He's a young lad, he's going to have a great game tomorrow."

Storyline to watch

Will the Emirates deliver a home turf advantage? -- Arsenal have gone all out to make their home ground, often decried as a relatively sleepy ground, into something of a fortress in recent years and they have not lost a European game in front of their supporters since February 2020 (though they were eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting in a penalty shootout). Tifos, stadium wide displays and fireworks are being deployed to build the atmosphere while Arteta wants 57,000 reinforcements for his 11 on the pitch.

"I encourage them to come very early to the warm-up, and create those nights that we haven't lived many of at Emirates Stadium, so that's an opportunity again," he said. "When we have built history, we have to build moments, and a moment is being built with our people. We have to create that energy, that belief, that enthusiasm to play every single action there. Because the bonus, the confidence that that gives you, there is nothing else that we can replicate that I can tell the players constantly to maintain that throughout the 95 minutes that the game is going to be played."

