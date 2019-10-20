Arsenal vs. Sheffield United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gunners can get into the top four with a win
Matchday 9 in the Premier League comes to a close on Monday afternoon as Arsenal goes to Sheffield United. The Gunners enter in fifth place with a 4-3-1 record and were jumped by Chelsea on Saturday, with a win getting them back into the top four. Sheffield is in 15th place with a 2-3-3 record and nine points, with a win putting them around mid-table.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Sheffield
- Date: Monday, Oct. 21
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Bramall Lane
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal -110 | Sheffield +290 | Draw +265
Storylines
Arsenal: Eight games unbeaten for Arsenal, but they've only scored a goal in each of their last two league games. On the road here, they may need more. In Europa League, they've had no trouble scoring like crazy but against tougher defenses in the Premier League, they got just seven shots on goal over their last two.
Sheffield: Sheffield enters this game having won just one of its last five matches, but the team is at least above the drop zone. Seven goals in eight games show the issues they have in attack, but the defense is tied with Liverpool with the least amount of goals conceded so far this season with seven.
Arsenal vs. Sheffield prediction
The Gunners can't get the win on the road as the inspired hosts score late for a draw.
Pick: Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 1
