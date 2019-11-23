Arsenal vs. Southampton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Arsenal vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Arsenal (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Arsenal 4-3-5; Southampton 2-8-2
What to Know
Southampton's and Arsenal's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southampton winning the first 3-2 at home and Arsenal taking the second 2-0.
Two weeks ago, Southampton fell a goal short of, losing 2-1.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Arsenal was not quite Leicester City's equal in the second half when they met last week. Arsenal fell to Leicester 2-0.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Arsenal vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad preview
Los Blancos are entering on a quality run of form in league play
-
Maradona out as coach of Gimnasia
The Argentine legend apparently had a change of heart
-
Results from MLS Expansion Draft
Here's what you need to know about the 2019 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft
-
Spurs appoint Mourinho as new manager
'The Special One' is back in London coaching a Premier League team that is in desperate need...
-
MLS, Liga MX stars to meet in ASG
The All-Star Game will be played in Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC
-
Tracking teams qualified for Euro 2020
Twenty teams have punched tickets for next summer's tournament
-
Sargent, Morris lead USA past Cuba
The U.S. won an ugly match on the road
-
USMNT gets revenge on Canada in Nations League
The U.S. jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on