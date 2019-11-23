Arsenal vs. Southampton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arsenal (home) vs. Southampton (away)

Current Records: Arsenal 4-3-5; Southampton 2-8-2

What to Know

Southampton's and Arsenal's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Southampton winning the first 3-2 at home and Arsenal taking the second 2-0.

Two weeks ago, Southampton fell a goal short of, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Arsenal was not quite Leicester City's equal in the second half when they met last week. Arsenal fell to Leicester 2-0.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch