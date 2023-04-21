After back to back draws, Arsenal could do with finding a return to winning ways on Friday as they host Southampton in their final Premier League fixture before their crucial trip to Manchester City. Victory over the bottom placed side would give them a seven point advantage before they head north, a crucial fillip on a weekend where City's focus is on an FA Cup semifinal.

Still, Southampton might note that they are one of just three teams, along with Manchester City and Newcastle, that the Gunners are yet to beat this season, having claimed an impressive 1-1 draw at St. Mary's in October. That was two managers ago, however, and since then the combined efforts of Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and current incumbent Ruben Selles have left them just 11 points better off. If the Saints don't start adding to that tally soon then they will be bound for the Championship. Here is how you can watch the game and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Friday, April 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (free trial)

USA | fuboTV (free trial) Odds: Arsenal -550; Draw +600; Arsenal +1400 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: That consecutive draws away to Liverpool and West Ham constitute a potentially decisive wobble for Arsenal reflects on the ludicrous, perhaps unobtainable, standards that Manchester City have set since Abu Dhabi's investment in the club. However, Arteta, a former City employee as Pep Guardiola's assistant, remained sanguine in his pre-match press conference, insisting that those four dropped points were natural at this stage of the season.

"Twists and turns are part of anything you do, especially in football," said Arteta. "Whatever the aim or the target is, it is not going to go in a linear progression. You have to know that and prepare for that and the way the team reacted this week is incredibly positive and we want to see that tomorrow night."

William Saliba continues to struggle with a back injury that may yet cost him the remainder of the season while Oleksandr Zinchenko's status is still a matter of doubt even if he has returned to training after a groin issue. Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney struggle to offer anywhere near the same ball progression for Arsenal, who will hope they can get away with a lesser performance against the league's worst side.

Southampton: The Premier League table makes for grim reading with seven games to go. Southampton are four points adrift and while that gap is hardly insurmountable, after something of a bounce around Jones' sacking and Selles' appointment results have settled into an all too familiar groove of late with four of the last five ending in defeat. It does not help the manager that he remains without his best striker and center back in Che Adams and Mohammed, Salisu though no club in London will be pleased to see Mislav Orsic, who made a habit of big games against capital opposition when he was at Dinamo Zagreb.

"We are hurting - all of us," said Selles, reflecting on Southampton's attempts to escape the drop. "We are just putting in so much to try to change the situation. Every game that goes without a result is hard and we're hurt. And this is something that we feel and people don't need to misunderstand that everybody, when we lose, feels bad and everybody's working hard."

Prediction

Will Arsenal wobble again if they go two up? Quite possibly but they should have more than enough in the tank to overcome Southampton. PICK: Arsenal 3, Southampton 1