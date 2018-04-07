Arsenal vs. Southampton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
There is so much on the line for both clubs
Arsenal hosts relegation-threatened Southampton on Sunday in Premier League action at the Emirates.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 9:15 a.m.
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
For Arsenal (sixth place, 51 points), it's a chance to stay in the top six, in pursuit of a Europa League spot next season. They can win the Europa League this season to qualify for the Champions League, but making the Champions League this season through Premier League play is nearly impossible as the team is 16 points back of fourth place.
For Southampton (18th place, 28 points), they are in the drop zone and three points from safety. They need points and fast, but after this they still have one less match played than the others. A win would be great, but a draw wouldn't be a bad result.
Prediction
Arsenal wins, taking advantage of the poor backline of the Saints, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat trick. Arsenal 3, Southampton 0.
