Arsenal look to extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games and strengthen their hold on first place when they host Southampton in a 2022-23 English Premier League matchup on Friday. After enduring a three-game winless stretch, Arsenal (23-5-3) reeled off seven consecutive victories and have followed with a pair of 2-2 draws, including one against West Ham on Sunday. The Gunners sit atop the league table, four points ahead of two-time defending champion Manchester City. Southampton (6-5-20), who occupy the basement in the standings, have lost three straight and are winless in their last six matches.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arsenal are the -580 favorites (risk $580 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Southampton are +1300 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +625 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 84-93-3 (+.90 units) with his soccer picks, including a 17-11 record (+2.64) with his Champions League predictions.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Southampton vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Southampton money line: Gunners -580, Saints +1300, Draw +625

Arsenal vs. Southampton over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Southampton spread: Gunners -2.5 (+135)

ARS: The Gunners have scored at least one goal in 13 straight matches across all competitions

SOU: The Saints have recorded more than one goal just once in their last 13 overall games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners will be eager to try and grab three points against a team that has produced just one goal over its last three matches. Arsenal have been superb at both ends of the pitch this season as they are second in the Premier League with 74 goals and have allowed the third-fewest amount (31). Since suffering a 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Feb. 15, the team has amassed 27 tallies during its nine-game unbeaten streak.

Gabriel Martinelli is one of the top scorers in the Premier League this season as he is tied for sixth with 14 tallies. The 21-year-old Brazilian forward, who netted 11 tallies in 57 matches over his first three seasons with the club, has converted in six of his last nine league contests. Fellow forward Gabriel Jesus has been red-hot, recording four of his nine goals during his current three-game streak. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints gave Arsenal all they could handle in their first meeting of the season, playing to a 1-1 draw at home in October after allowing the game's first goal in the 11th minute. Midfielder Stuart Armstrong came through in the 65th minute with his first and only goal of the season to earn his club a point. Southampton also performed well against the Gunners in their previous EPL encounter as they posted a 1-0 home victory in April 2022 behind a tally from defender Jan Bednarek.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse leads the Saints with seven goals while forward Che Adams, who is questionable with a calf issue, has registered five tallies and a team-high three assists. Both players converted the last time Southampton earned a point, with Ward-Prowse scoring on a penalty in stoppage time to give the club a 3-3 draw against Tottenham on March 18 after it fell behind by two goals in the 74th minute. The Saints have been competitive on the road, where they have recorded four of their six victories on the season and posted one draw while losing by just one goal on six occasions. See which team to back here.

