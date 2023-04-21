Arsenal hope to avoid a three-game winless streak in the series when they host Southampton on Friday in a 2022-23 English Premier League showdown. Arsenal (23-5-3), who own a four-point lead over two-time defending champion Manchester City, suffered a 1-0 loss to Southampton (6-5-20) in their second meeting of 2021-22 and settled for a 1-1 draw in the first matchup this season. The Gunners are riding a nine-game unbeaten streak, while the Saints have lost three in a row and are winless in six straight.

Kickoff at Emirates Stadium in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Arsenal are the -510 favorites (risk $510 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Southampton are +1100 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +575 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Southampton vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 84-93-3 (+.90 units) with his soccer picks, including a 17-11 record (+2.64) with his Champions League predictions.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Southampton from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Southampton vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Southampton money line: Gunners -510, Saints +1100, Draw +575

Arsenal vs. Southampton over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Southampton spread: Gunners -1.5 (-165)

ARS: The Gunners have scored at least one goal in 13 straight matches across all competitions

SOU: The Saints have recorded more than one goal just once in their last 13 overall games

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners are second in the Premier League with 74 goals and have produced 27 during their unbeaten streak. Gabriel Jesus has been the team's hottest player offensively, scoring in each of the last three contests - a run that began with a brace against Leeds on April 1. Gabriel Martinelli has converted in six of his last nine matches and is tied for sixth in the league with 14 goals.

Winger Bukayo Saka is second on the Gunners with 12 goals and ranks second in the EPL with 10 assists, both of which are career highs. Midfielder Martin Odegaard also has been a strong contributor as he has registered 11 goals and is tied for fifth in the league with seven assists. Granit Xhaka has failed to score in back-to-back contests but tallied in four of his previous five matches across all competitions and recorded Arsenal's goal in the draw at Southampton last October. See which team to back here.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints gave Arsenal all they could handle in their first meeting of the season, playing to a 1-1 draw at home in October after allowing the game's first goal in the 11th minute. Midfielder Stuart Armstrong came through in the 65th minute with his first and only goal of the season to earn his club a point. Southampton also performed well against the Gunners in their previous EPL encounter as they posted a 1-0 home victory in April 2022 behind a tally from defender Jan Bednarek.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse leads the Saints with seven goals while forward Che Adams, who is questionable with a calf issue, has registered five tallies and a team-high three assists. Both players converted the last time Southampton earned a point, with Ward-Prowse scoring on a penalty in stoppage time to give the club a 3-3 draw against Tottenham on March 18 after it fell behind by two goals in the 74th minute. The Saints have been competitive on the road, where they have recorded four of their six victories on the season and posted one draw while losing by just one goal on six occasions. See which team to back here.

Green has broken down the Premier League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in three confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Premier League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Southampton on Friday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Southampton vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.