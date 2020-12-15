Can Arsenal stop the rot before the pressure becomes unbearable on Mikel Arteta? The Gunners are backing their head coach for now, but if he suffers another defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday he would become the first manager of the club to lose five straight league matches.

They face a Southampton side who have been one of the most impressive in the Premier League over recent months and have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United in impressive fashion recently. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 16

: Wednesday, Dec. 16 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

: Emirates Stadium -- London, United Kingdom TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +125; Draw +240; Southampton +225 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: CBS Sports reported this week that Arsenal continue to unequivocally back Arteta despite a run of seven Premier League defeats in their 12 opening games, a run of form that has left them in 15th. They believe he is the man for the long term, the question is whether he can earn himself the breathing room to reach next year, let alone next season.

A defeat against Southampton might just create an atmosphere among a supporter base that's too febrile for anyone to survive.

Southampton: Just over a year ago Southampton turned up at an equally beleaguered Emirates Stadium when they themselves were at an even lower ebb, four weeks on from the 9-0 defeat to Leicester City that might have ended Ralph Hasenhuttl's reign. The Saints hierarchy kept the faith and were rewarded with an outstanding performance, a 2-2 draw in which the visitors deserved far more.

"They were really expecting us to be playing a back five and then we came with 4-2-2-2 and played a fantastic game and yes, it was the start of the revival," the Southampton manager said. It would be fitting if another visit to north London brought further vindication of the Hasenhuttl project.

Prediction

Man for man Arsenal aren't that much better than Southampton but they will be freshened up almost by default with Granit Xhaka and Hector Bellerin suspended. New personnel might just be enough to jolt the Arteta project back into life. PICK: Arsenal (+125)