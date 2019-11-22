Arsenal vs. Southampton: Premier League live stream, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online
Arsenal is trying to turn things around after a rough patch of results in the Premier League
Arsenal hasn't won any of its last four Premier League games and hopes to get back on track on Saturday at home as relegation candidate Southampton pays a visit to London. The Gunners enter Matchday 12 with a 4-5-3 record and 17 points but are currently eight points back of the coveted top four. The Saints, meanwhile, have lost four of five and eight out of 12 to begin the season. Southampton has one of the worst attacks in the league, but it's the worst defense in the league that has seen this team win just two games so far this season. The Saints have conceded a Premier League-high 29 goals in 12 matches.
Here's what to know about the match, including how to watch, storylines and a prediction.
Arsenal vs. Southampton
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Emirates Stadium
- TV: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Arsenal: It's true that the Gunners haven't been consistent at all this season, and they are eight points back of the top four, but the team is currently in the top six and within striking distance. The defense has been an issue, but this once unstoppable attack has just 16 goals in 12 games. The creativity in attack has to be sharper, and the attackers have to try not to do too much.
Southampton: The Saints are in serious trouble, and this could be the season where they are relegated. They've won just two of the first 12 games and have the league's worst defense. But there is an avenue to points here with the Gunners' defense far from superb. They'll need to put nine or 10 guys behind the ball and look to do damage on the counter if they are to take anything from this game.
Prediction
The Gunners get three needed points but still look shaky in defense.
Pick: Arsenal 2, Southampton 1
