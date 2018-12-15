Arsenal vs. Southampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Gunners hit the road and are confident in keeping its unbeaten run going
Arsenal still hasn't lost since August, and the Gunners hope to keep that impressive streak alive when it visits Southampton on Sunday in Premier League action. It's Matchday 17, and Arsenal enters the weekend in fifth place with 34 points and a record of 10-4-2. Meanwhile, Southampton looks like a sure-fire relegation candidates with just nine points, sitting in 19th place with a 1-6-9 record.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Southampton
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 16
- Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Location: St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Arsenal -110 / Southampton +270 / Draw +280
European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons. Now, he's revealed his picks for this weekend's Premier League fixtures. Check them out only on SportsLine.
Storylines
Arsenal: Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey return, while Rob Holding will miss the rest of the season with his knee injury. Danny Welbeck broke his ankle in Europa League action this week and will miss significant time.
Southampton: The Saints are fairly healthy, but Cedric and Michael Obafemi are both doubtful for this match, nursing small injuries.
Arsenal vs. Southampton prediction
Not even the big teams have been able to beat Arsenal, so it's hard seeing Southampton doing so. The Gunners' attack is just too much.
Pick: Arsenal (-110)
