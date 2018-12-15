Arsenal vs. Southampton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal still hasn't lost since August, and the Gunners hope to keep that impressive streak alive when it visits Southampton on Sunday in Premier League action. It's Matchday 17, and Arsenal enters the weekend in fifth place with 34 points and a record of 10-4-2. Meanwhile, Southampton looks like a sure-fire relegation candidates with just nine points, sitting in 19th place with a 1-6-9 record.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Southampton

Date : Sunday, Dec. 16



Time : 8:30 a.m.



Location : St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton



TV channel : None



Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Odds: Arsenal -110 / Southampton +270 / Draw +280

Storylines

Arsenal: Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey return, while Rob Holding will miss the rest of the season with his knee injury. Danny Welbeck broke his ankle in Europa League action this week and will miss significant time.

Southampton: The Saints are fairly healthy, but Cedric and Michael Obafemi are both doubtful for this match, nursing small injuries.

Arsenal vs. Southampton prediction

Not even the big teams have been able to beat Arsenal, so it's hard seeing Southampton doing so. The Gunners' attack is just too much.

Pick: Arsenal (-110)