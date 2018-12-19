Arsenal vs. Spurs: League Cup TV channel, live stream, watch online, start time, prediction, time
The two rivals get together with a semifinal spot on the line
Arsenal and Tottenham get together Wednesday for the second North London derby of the season. After Arsenal beat Spurs 4-2 on Dec. 2 in Premier League play, the teams will face off in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup. This contest is also set for Emirates Stadium, a place where Arsenal hasn't lost in four months.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
League Cup: Arsenal vs. Tottenham
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Emirates Stadium
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Odds: N/A
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners' unbeaten streak, which started in August, came to an end on Sunday as they lost to lowly Southampton. It's a concerning result, but the fantastic form so far this season outweighs anything that can taken away from that game. The Gunners will look to start a new streak here against their rival.
Tottenham: Spurs are looking good, they are ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League table, and the club is also into the Champions League round of 16. This is a game we could see some backups play for both, but since it is a huge rivalry, they may just be at full strength.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham prediction
The Gunners get another fine showing from Lucas Torreira, and Alexandre Lacazette scores twice in an Arsenal win.
Pick: Arsenal
