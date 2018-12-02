Arsenal vs. Spurs score: Live updates from Premier League, highlights, stats, full coverage

Sunday is derby day in the Premier League. There are two big ones on the slate, with the late game being Liverpool hosting Everton in the Merseyside derby. But kicking off the day is the big North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham at the Emirates. It's a top-five battle between the heated rivals, with Tottenham in third place and Arsenal in fifth.

Most would probably assume that Arsenal was in the top five since the Gunners haven't lost since August, but Spurs are red hot as well and coming off a big win over Chelsea to get into the top four.

