Arsenal vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Gunners are 1-0-0 on the season

Arsenal goes to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bet365 Stadium
TV: NBC 
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Arsenal to win - 3/4
Draw - 14/5
Stoke to win - 10/3

Prediction

Alexandre Lacazette finds the net again, and Arsenal again tastes victory. Arsenal 3, Stoke 1. 

