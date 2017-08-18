Arsenal vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal goes to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bet365 Stadium

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Arsenal to win - 3/4

Draw - 14/5

Stoke to win - 10/3

Prediction

Alexandre Lacazette finds the net again, and Arsenal again tastes victory. Arsenal 3, Stoke 1.