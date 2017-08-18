Arsenal vs. Stoke City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Gunners are 1-0-0 on the season
Arsenal goes to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bet365 Stadium
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV and NBC Sports Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Arsenal to win - 3/4
Draw - 14/5
Stoke to win - 10/3
Prediction
Alexandre Lacazette finds the net again, and Arsenal again tastes victory. Arsenal 3, Stoke 1.
