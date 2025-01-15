It's time for the North London Derby to take center stage between Tottenham and Arsenal. This has been a rivalry match dominated by Arsenal with the Gunners going unbeaten in the last five editions and league form would suggest that they're likely to make it a sixth consecutive match unbeaten. While the Gunners have failed to win in three consecutive games in all competitions, they are also unbeaten in their last 10 premier league matches.

Meanwhile, Tottenham's form has been opposite with Spurs winning two consecutive cup matches but failing to win in four straight Premier Leauge matches. While form does go out the window in rivalry matches and injuries have hurt what these two teams can do at this stage of the season, this is a harder edition of this matchup to call than in recent seasons.

But even with that, we've still got to find value in the match so let's take a look.

Tottenham draw no bet (+500) .25 units

Yes, we just went through how Arsenal have dominated this match recently and the differences in form between these sides. Also, Arsenal would be the more likely side to win this clash as well, but for them to be favored by so much despite scoring one goal in their last three matches and suffering another blow to the attack in losing Gabriel Jesus feels wrong. It'd take an impressive performance for Tottenham to win this, but Ange Postecoglou's side is one that plays up or down to the level of their competition this season meaning that there is a chance for them to secure an unlikely result here.

Dejan Kulusevski 1+ shot on target (+155)

Tottenham's player of the season so far is Dejan Kulusevski's, and his performances have been quite consistent in comparison to the rest of the team. Operating between an advanced midfield or wing position, if he's out wide, Kulusevski could be matched up with Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 18-year-old has been impressive to start his Arsenal career but being faced with an in form experienced winger, I'll take my chances.

Kai Havertz to score or assist (-120)

Havertz may have struggled in cup matches but he still has goals in back to back Premier League games and despite Tottenham debuting a new goalkeeper, their defensive woes are far from solved, providing the German with chances to find the back of the net. Due to a lack of attacking options, Havertz is also unlikely to get withdrawn early which will give him the best chance at making his minutes count.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -240; Draw +380; Tottenham +600

