The North London Derby is a good litmus test for where Arsenal and Tottenham are but few have been as telling as Arsenal's 2-0 victory at Spurs on Sunday. Two first-half goals were enough to see Arsenal to a victory that puts them eight points clear atop the Premier League, taking advantage of Manchester City's loss to Manchester United on Saturday. Meanwhile, Spurs continue to chase the pack for a top-four spot with these two clubs heading in different directions.

Arsenal were the better team in the first half but both goals that were scored should've been prevented as Hugo Lloris' mistakes in net are becoming all too common. Club captain Lloris is the second longest-tenured member of the team following Harry Kane but his match performance didn't match his stature in the locker room.

Lloris conceded an own goal when he was eaten up by Bukayo Saka's cross into the box as his reaction made it seem almost like he wasn't expecting an attacking move despite Arsenal's dominance in the match.

Arsenal's second came from Martin Odegaard striking from distance, and again, Lloris was slow to react diving in the right direction but missing the low effort on its way into the net. In the second half, Spurs were improved with Kane testing Aaron Ramsdale in net, but the goalkeeper held firm to show how in a match of this magnitude, a keeper can make all of the difference.

The victory sees Arsenal complete the league double over Spurs for the first time in nine years and the games weren't even close with Arsenal scoring five goals to Spurs' one. Mikel Arteta has turned the Gunners around and the league title is certainly within their reach which would make it the most glorious St. Totterninghams Day for them in recent history.

Now 15 points ahead of Spurs, Arsenal are unlikely to be caught as even Antonio Conte has been unable to close the gap in class between the two teams. Spurs may have been without midfield lynchpin Rodrigo Bentancur for the match but after scoring four goals against Crystal Palace last time out, Conte would've expected his attack to do better.

But with a down season from Heung-Min Son who has only scored in two league matches, the careful balance in Spurs' attack is breaking up. The frustration in performances is also showing as Richarlison pushed Ramsdale in the head after the match and things got antagonized by the Tottenham home fans as well with a fan kicking Ramsdale in the back when he went for his water bottle.

It's a frustrating time on the Lilywhite side of North London but things are looking brighter than ever on the red side. Grinding out a victory in your rival's stadium is always a great moment for a team even if the post-match antics aren't joyous. It's a victory that shows that Arsenal can win the title due to not letting any occasion seem too big for them. Spurs have a long way to go to get to that point with the team being so reliant on Son and Kane, combined with Lloris' drop in form.

The oldest member of Arsenal's core attack is the injured Gabriel Jesus at 25 with Odegaard at 24 and Gabrial Martinelli and Bukyo Saka only being 21. If Arsenal are able to complete this title, it likely won't be the last one that their impressive core wins together.