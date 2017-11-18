Arsenal vs. Tottenham highlights: Header lifts Gunners to North London derby win

North London is once again red after Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 on Saturday in Premier League play. The Gunners scored both goals in the span of five first-half minutes as Spurs were left goalless.

Shkodran Mustafi scored the winner with a brilliant header goal just 36 minutes in before Alexis Sanchez scored from close five minutes later to seal it. Here's Mustafi's great goal off the post:

Massive win for the Gunners, who are now just a point behind the top four. As usual, Arsene Wenger's team bounces back from a rough start to the season to put itself in the mix. They'll try to keep rolling next Sunday at Burnley.

As for Tottenham, that is now one goal in its last three Premier League matches. In the three matches before that, they had nine goals. Next Saturday they'll look to bounce back with a home matchup against West Brom.