Arsenal vs. Tottenham highlights: Spurs take North London derby on Kane's header

The former Arsenal youth man makes his former club pay yet again

Former Arsenal youth product Harry Kane has made his former club pay once again. Tottenham took the North London derby on Saturday at Wembley, beating the Gunners 1-0 with a goal from Kane. Early in the second half, Kane skied for a header and beat Petr Cech with a lovely effort.

Here's the winning goal:

How good has Kane become? At 24, he's quickly turned into one of the world's most in-form strikers. That's 130 goals for Tottenham in 197 games, and a big one on Saturday.

The win puts Spurs into third place with one more match played than Liverpool, while Arsenal is six back of the top four and could be nine points back if the Reds win on Sunday.

