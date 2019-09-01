Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur score: Gunners come back to earn draw as Aubameyang, Lacazette score

Arsenal and Tottenham played an exciting, frantic 2-2 draw on Sunday to close out Matchday 4 of the Premier League, with the Gunners coming back from two goals down at home. Tottenham dominated for most of the first half, but a goal late in the half from Alexandre Lacazette put Arsenal in a good spot to rally. The Gunners did just that with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting the equalizer. Both teams get a point ahead of the international break. Here are takeaways:

Arsenal struggled early

Tottenham took advantage big time in the first half with a sloppy Arsenal side struggling to find stability. Bernd Leno's poor effort gave Christian Eriksen the opener, and then a silly foul by Granit Xhaka gave Tottenham a penalty kick, which Harry Kane converted. It was just a silly tackle there from Xhaka. Way to risky with very little reward coming out of that. Better to hold your position and try and block any attempt with your body, and it was a costly mistake that really put them in the hole.

Tottenham led 2-0, 40 minutes in.

Eriksen puts Tottenham ahead! pic.twitter.com/RCC07E58ud — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2019

Valiant fight to get level

Credit to Arsenal though for fighting back and nearly winning it, having a third goal correctly disallowed due to offside. Lacazette did a fine job to move inside the box and get a goal just before half time to get his team back in it.

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT LACAZETTE pic.twitter.com/TcLl9DzRbt — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 1, 2019

Then it was Aubameyang with a fine finish off what was a world-class pass from Matteo Guendouzi 71 minutes in to split the points:

In the end, it's a good result for Tottenham despite not holding onto the lead. Getting a point at Arsenal is always a nice result, while the Gunners wasted another chance to build momentum and have slowed down after a hot start to the league campaign.

