Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur score: Live Premier League updates, results for North London derby
Follow along with live updates from the Gunners vs. Spurs
Arsenal and Tottenham square off on Sunday to close out Matchday 4 of the Premier League, with Emirates hosting the North London derby. Both teams are coming off poor showings a week ago, with Spurs losing at home to Newcastle, while the Gunners were humbled on the road by league-leading Liverpool. It's a chance for both teams to gain momentum ahead of the international break with several of these players reporting for international duty.
The match kicked off at 11:30 a.m. ET, and you can see it live on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. Be sure to stay tuned for the starting lineups and team news before the match starts.
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
