Tottenham Hotspur will square off against Arsenal at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal are 4-1-0 overall and 2-1-0 at home, while Tottenham Hotspur are 4-1-0 overall and 2-1-0 on the road. Tottenham have only been the underdogs twice this season, and they dodged a loss by winning one and drawing the other. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on Spurs to win every one of the five games they've played so far would now be up $726.53. Arsenal have entered every game they've played this season expected to win, and currently sit at 4-1-0 when favored.

The latest Arsenal vs. Tottenham odds list Arsenal as the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Tottenham Hotspur the +330 underdog. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under is 3.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga. He went 21-10 -- bringing a profit of $1,147 for $100 bettors -- on his Champions League predictions last season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur over/under: 3.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur money line: Arsenal -145, Tottenham +330, Draw +320

What you need to know about Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur faced off against Sheffield United last Saturday for the first time this season, and Spurs walked away the winners. Tottenham Hotspur won by a goal and slipped past Sheffield United 2-1. The win was nothing new for Tottenham Hotspur as they're now sitting on four straight victories.

Tottenham have been extremely efficient in the attacking third, scoring 13 goals in their first five games. Son Heung-Min leads Spurs with three goals, while James Maddison has recorded two goals and two assists in league play.

What you need to know about Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal never let their opponents score last Sunday. The Gunners skirted past Everton 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal by Leandro Trossard. The result kept Arsenal happy, as the Gunners haven't lost a game since May 20th.

Arsenal are also coming off a dominant 4-0 victory over PSV in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners in the eighth minute, while Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard also found the back of the net. Arsenal will enter Sunday's showdown full of confidence after beating Tottenham in four of the last five meetings in league play.

How to make Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur picks

