Tottenham is running out of time to move into a coveted top four spot as it prepares to host Arsenal on Thursday in a critical English Premier League match. Tottenham (19-5-11) is fifth in the EPL table, four points behind in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League with three games left. Arsenal (21-3-11) is trying to secure a top-four spot for the first time since 2017, when it finished fifth to end a 20-year run of Champions League appearances. The Gunners have won four straight league games, most recently a 2-1 win against Leeds on Sunday, while Spurs played Liverpool to a 1-1 draw Saturday. Arsenal won the previous North London derby matchup this season, a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium in September.

Tottenham vs. Arsenal spread: Spurs -0.5 (+110)

Tottenham vs. Arsenal over-under: 2.5 goals

Tottenham vs. Arsenal money line: Tottenham +114, Arsenal +235, Draw +250

TOT: Harry Kane has 11 goals in 16 career games against the Gunners

has 11 goals in 16 career games against the Gunners ARS: Eddie Nketiah has scored at least once in five of his 11 starts this year



Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs should bring some confidence in from their draw with Liverpool, as manager Antonio Conte's tactics paid off against the EPL's second-place team. The Reds managed just three shots on target despite holding the ball for 65 percent of the match. Spurs had several chances on the counter-attack, and Son Heung-min scored his 20th goal of the season. Harry Kane, who won the Golden Boot last season, has 13 goals in league play and 21 overall. He and Son could be trouble for a defense that has yielded 11 goals in its last seven matches.

The Gunners haven't won a road match against Tottenham since 2014, and seven of their 11 losses this season have come away from home. Spurs, meanwhile, have taken 34 points from 17 home games, the fifth-best mark in the league. They will be fired up and have strong backing from the crowd for a must-win game, and they have scored four more goals and yielded two fewer than Arsenal.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners come in on an impressive roll and will want to seal up that No. 4 spot. Arsenal also knows a draw could be enough, so the Gunners could just focus on stopping Tottenham's big two. They have beaten Chelsea and Manchester United during their win streak, and they were ruthlessly efficient in that 3-1 win in September. Arsenal put seven of its 12 shots on target, and Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka both scored.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has flourished in his five league games since becoming a starter. He has scored two goals twice in his past four matches, in victories against Chelsea and Leeds. Martin Odegaard also plays a key role in midfield, and he has scored six goals and set up four. Arsenal is third in the Premier League in shots with 536, almost 100 more than Spurs. Saka ranks fifth in the EPL with 86 shots and is second on the team with six assists.

