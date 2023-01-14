Bragging rights will be on the line when rivals Arsenal and Tottenham collide in the North London Derby on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gunners enter Sunday's showdown atop the Premier League table with 44 points. Arsenal are coming off a scoreless draw with Newcastle in their last Premier League match. Meanwhile, Spurs sit in fifth place in the EPL table with 33 points. Tottenham crushed Crystal Palace, 4-0, in their last Premier League outing.

Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Arsenal as the +119 favorite (risk $100 to win $119) in its latest Arsenal vs. Tottenham odds, with Tottenham the +215 underdog. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Tottenham vs. Arsenal picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. Tottenham from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Tottenham vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Tottenham spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+115), Tottenham +0.5 (-145)

Arsenal vs. Tottenham over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. Tottenham money line: Arsenal +119, Tottenham +215, Draw +250

ARS: Aaron Ramsdale is tied for second in the EPL in clean sheets (eight)

is tied for second in the EPL in clean sheets (eight) TOT: Harry Kane ranks second in the league in goals scored (15)

ranks second in the league in goals scored (15) Arsenal vs. Tottenham picks: See picks here



Why you should back Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah has been a more-than-capable fill-in for Gabriel Jesus, who is sidelined with a knee injury. The 23-year-old forward has played four games for the injured Jesus since players returned from the World Cup break and has scored four goals. He is coming off a two-goal performance against Oxford United in a FA Cup match.

In addition, Arsenal already have dominated Tottenham this season. On Oct. 1 at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners received goals from Thomas Partey, Jesus and Granit Xhaka in an emphatic 3-1 victory. They also owned 65% of possession and outshot Spurs 22-7 (including 9-3 on target).

Why you should back Tottenham

Spurs have had success against Arsenal at home in recent years. Tottenham have won the last three meetings between the rivals at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by a combined score of 7-1. In the last seven matches between the teams at Tottenham, Spurs are unbeaten, securing five wins and two draws. Tottenham have not lost at home to Arsenal since 2015.

In addition, Spurs have a world class scorer in Harry Kane. The 29-year-old forward ranks second in the EPL with 15 goals. In his last four games with Tottenham, Kane has scored four times.

How to make Tottenham vs. Arsenal picks

Green has broken down this Premier League match from every angle. He is picking Over on the goal total, and he has locked in three total best bets, all of which pay plus money. You can head to SportsLine now to see his EPL picks and analysis.

So who wins Arsenal vs. Tottenham on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Tottenham vs. Arsenal have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has generated almost $33,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and find out.