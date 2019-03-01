Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, North London derby pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The North London derby arrives on Saturday when Arsenal visits Tottenham in a top-four battle with plenty on the line. Spurs are in third place with 60 points and a record of 20-0-8, while Arsenal is in fourth with a record of 17-5-6 and 56 points.

Both teams played midweek in league action with Tottenham losing 2-0 at Chelsea, while Arsenal stretched its winning streak in the league to three games by beating Bournemouth 5-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Tottenham vs. Arsenal

Date : Saturday, March 2



: Saturday, March 2 Time : 7:30 a.m. ET



: 7:30 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium



: Wembley Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham -109 / Arsenal +297 / Draw +304

Storylines

Arsenal: This team has really found its form as of late, just when it looked like it wouldn't be much of a threat. And a big reason has been improved defense. In the last five games in all competitions, the Gunners have conceded just three goals.

Tottenham: They have to bounce back here after what happened on Wednesday. Spurs didn't even have one shot on goal in the match, hitting the crossbar on one occasion. In a team loaded with attacking talent, it's quite the shock. Expect them to come out more aggressive in the final third, with Harry Kane dipping into the middle to pick up the ball and run at goal.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham prediction

The Gunners strike first, Spurs battle back and the teams play to a draw that doesn't really help either.

Pick: Draw (+304)