Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Premier League prediction, North London derby pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
It's the second North London derby of the league season
The North London derby arrives on Saturday when Arsenal visits Tottenham in a top-four battle with plenty on the line. Spurs are in third place with 60 points and a record of 20-0-8, while Arsenal is in fourth with a record of 17-5-6 and 56 points.
Both teams played midweek in league action with Tottenham losing 2-0 at Chelsea, while Arsenal stretched its winning streak in the league to three games by beating Bournemouth 5-1.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Tottenham vs. Arsenal
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Wembley Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Tottenham -109 / Arsenal +297 / Draw +304
Storylines
Arsenal: This team has really found its form as of late, just when it looked like it wouldn't be much of a threat. And a big reason has been improved defense. In the last five games in all competitions, the Gunners have conceded just three goals.
Tottenham: They have to bounce back here after what happened on Wednesday. Spurs didn't even have one shot on goal in the match, hitting the crossbar on one occasion. In a team loaded with attacking talent, it's quite the shock. Expect them to come out more aggressive in the final third, with Harry Kane dipping into the middle to pick up the ball and run at goal.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham prediction
The Gunners strike first, Spurs battle back and the teams play to a draw that doesn't really help either.
Pick: Draw (+304)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
MLS Week 1 slate and storylines
Here's how you can see this opening weekend of games
-
Five reasons to be excited for MLS
There are plenty of reasons to be excited, but here are five
-
Solskjaer is United's lone candidate
The search for the next Manchester United manager seems to be narrowed to one
-
Separating MLS contenders, pretenders
The 2019 Major League Soccer season gets underway this weekend
-
USA draws Japan in SheBelieves opener
The U.S. didn't play its best, blowing two leads in 90 minutes
-
Winners, losers from EPL's 28th matchday
The 28th matchday was a busy one with five of the top six scoring