Arsenal vs. Tottenham score: Gunners continue unbeaten streak through Aubameyang, Torreira

On Sunday, London turned red. Arsenal came from behind to beat rival Tottenham at the Emirates 4-2 in a wild, fierce match that saw the Gunners explode in the second half. Here's what went down in the Premier League match.

Tottenham fights back for lead

An early penalty kick goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a lead, but Tottenham came back quickly. Two goals in four minutes in the first half, a header from Eric Dier and a penalty from Harry Kane, gave Tottenham the lead before the break. Things were looking good for the Spurs, who were aiming for their first win at Arsenal in more than two decades.

Gunners fight back

In 21 minutes midway through the second half, Arsenal scored three times to blow the game wide open.

Aubameyang scored the equalizer with this lovely right-foot hit into the right side of the goal 56 minutes in:

AUBAMEYANG WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/R5zXHmaF4D — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2018

Then, with 16 minutes to go, the winner. Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench, slipped and still scored this goal:

LACAZETTE!!! He slips and still scores! pic.twitter.com/33QRmMJUvH — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2018

But it wasn't over. The new fan-favorite, Lucas Torreira, scored his first goal for the club with this nifty little run into the box and finish to the far side 77 minutes in:

Torreira makes it four and Arsenal are FLYING! pic.twitter.com/F3AwLMaKif — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 2, 2018

Breaking down the numbers

Arsenal has not lost since Aug. 18 against Chelsea.

The Gunners had 22 shots to Spurs' 11.

Arsenal jumped Tottenham into fourth place with the win.

What's next?

Arsenal plays Manchester United on Wednesday, while Tottenham takes on Southampton. Watch Arsenal vs. United on fuboTV (Try for free).