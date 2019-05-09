Arsenal vs. Valencia: Europa League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal goes to Valencia for the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday looking to salvage any chance of making the Champions League this season. The Gunners are out of contention for a top-four spot in the Premier League so they must be crowned Europa League champs in order to book a ticket into next season's Champions League. The first leg at Emirates Stadium went to Arsenal, 3-1. The defense for the Gunners, just 90 minutes away from the final, has to step up with what can be a daunting task at Mestalla. Just one goal for Arsenal will force Valencia to score three after the first leg ended with the Gunners getting a 3-1 win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Europa League: Arsenal vs. Valencia

Date : Thursday, May 9



: Thursday, May 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Mestalla



: Estadio Mestalla TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal +275 / Valencia -115 / Draw 290

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners have been awful on the road in this competition, and the key will be a composed start. Valencia has been able to compete with big clubs at home and the fans will be as loud as they have been in years, so it will all be about Arsenal handling the pressure and playing smart.

Valencia: This is a team that sometimes really struggles to score, but after putting six past Huesca last weekend, the goal-scoring confidence will be there. They better just hope they didn't use up all of their goals and saved some for this one, where the team is forced to score at least two.

Prediction

Valencia gets the narrow victory, but an away goal from Arsenal is enough to ultimately send the Gunners through.

Pick: Valencia (-115)