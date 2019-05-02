Arsenal vs. Valencia: Europa League semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Europa League semifinals begin on Thursday with Arsenal hosting Valencia in the first leg at Emirates Stadium in London. Both teams are looking at this competition as a potential way to qualify for the Champions League next season as both are just on the outside of the top four and with time running out in their respective leagues. The winner of the Europa League can cement a spot into next season's Champions League.

Both teams enter this match after a couple poor showings in the league and will be aiming to find their form here under the lights.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Europa League: Arsenal vs. Valencia

Date : Thursday, May 2



: Thursday, May 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium



: Emirates Stadium TV channel : UniMas



: UniMas Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -105 / Valencia +300 / Draw +240

Storylines

Arsenal: There's a lot of familiarity here. Unai Emery knows a lot of the Valencia players well, having coached some of them in the past. Then there are players on Valencia like Gabriel Paulista and Francis Coquelin who used to play for Arsenal. Whether that's an advantage, we'll see.

Valencia: This is a team that was left for dead early on in the season, hovering around 14th place in the league. Now just three points out of a Champions League spot and in the Copa del Rey final, Valencia has found its footing and is finishing the season pretty strong. The key has been Goncalo Guedes returning from injury with the Portuguese rising star scoring eight goals in a 10-game stretch recently.

Arsenal vs. Valencia prediction

The Gunners get the narrow win, but Valencia manages an away goal that gives them more than enough life ahead of the second leg.

Pick: Arsenal (-105)