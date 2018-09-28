Arsenal vs. Watford live stream info: How to watch Premier League 2018, stream online

Arsenal goes for its seventh straight win when it hosts Watford on Saturday in Premier League action. The Gunners have climbed to sixth place with 12 points while Watford is fourth with 13 points. Arsenal has found some form and its scoring touch, registered at least two goals in its last seven games.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine Prediction

Prediction

Watford has what it takes to pull the upset, but the early-season form has cooled off just a tad. The Gunners are improving with each match and here they dominate possession, chances and in the end, the game. Arsenal 3, Watford 1.