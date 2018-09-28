Arsenal vs. Watford live stream info: How to watch Premier League 2018, stream online
The Gunners have found form under Unai Emery and look to keep it going
Arsenal goes for its seventh straight win when it hosts Watford on Saturday in Premier League action. The Gunners have climbed to sixth place with 12 points while Watford is fourth with 13 points. Arsenal has found some form and its scoring touch, registered at least two goals in its last seven games.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Prediction
Expert David Sumpter's Premier League picks are available each week on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this week's games? Click here for more.
Prediction
Watford has what it takes to pull the upset, but the early-season form has cooled off just a tad. The Gunners are improving with each match and here they dominate possession, chances and in the end, the game. Arsenal 3, Watford 1.
