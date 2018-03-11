Arsenal vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Arsenal faces a must-win against Watford to stay in contention for a top-four finish
Arsenal welcomes Watford to the Emirates on Sunday in Premier League action with the Gunners desperate for a victory. Arsenal is in sixth with 45 points, 13 points behind rival Tottenham for the final Champions League spot.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Arsenal's attack comes alive and earns a victory that this team needs badly. Arsenal 4, Watford 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
United's Rashford tears Liverpool apart
This is what attackers as asked to do, and he did it perfectly
-
West Ham protesters interrupt match
It wasn't a good day for the Hammers
-
Chelsea vs. Palace preview
The Blues can't afford to slip up here
-
Man. United vs. Liverpool preview
It's one of the world's greatest rivalries
-
Barcelona vs. Malaga preview
Barcelona shouldn't have much of a problem with the struggling Boquerones
-
Real Madrid vs. Eibar preview
Real faces a tough road test early on Saturday