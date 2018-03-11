Arsenal vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal faces a must-win against Watford to stay in contention for a top-four finish

Arsenal welcomes Watford to the Emirates on Sunday in Premier League action with the Gunners desperate for a victory. Arsenal is in sixth with 45 points, 13 points behind rival Tottenham for the final Champions League spot.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal's attack comes alive and earns a victory that this team needs badly. Arsenal 4, Watford 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES