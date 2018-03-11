Arsenal vs. Watford live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal welcomes Watford to the Emirates on Sunday in Premier League action with the Gunners desperate for a victory. Arsenal is in sixth with 45 points, 13 points behind rival Tottenham for the final Champions League spot.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Arsenal's attack comes alive and earns a victory that this team needs badly. Arsenal 4, Watford 0.