Arsenal vs. Watford: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Premier League's 33rd matchday concludes on Monday
Arsenal goes to Watford on Monday to close out the Premier League's 33rd matchday as the Gunners aim to get closer to the top four. Arsenal enters the day in sixth place with 63 points and a record of 19-6-7, while Watford is 10th at 13-7-12 with 46 points, and a victory would vault the team into seventh. If the Gunners can manage a victory, they'll go back into the top for by jumping Manchester United and Chelsea, edging the latter on goal differential.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Watford
- Date: Monday, April 15
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Vicarage Road Stadium
- TV channel: NBCSN
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Arsenal +120 / Watford +205 / Draw +265
Expert David Sumpter's Premier League picks are available each week on SportsLine.com, and his model has returned a 2,000 percent profit on the bookmakers' closing odds. Who did he pick in this week's games? Click here for more.
Storylines
Watford: This club would love nothing more than to jump back into seventh place behind Arsenal with a victory. There are six spots near mid-table where teams are separated by just six points, so there is a chance Watford could finish in the top half or the bottom half. Based on the remaining schedule, which includes Southampton and Huddersfield, they should feel good about their chances of finishing in the top 10.
Arsenal: The Gunners have to look at this match as an important one to win, though a draw won't be the end of the world. But considering Watford has lost three of five and shown inconsistency in defense, Arsenal should feel confident about creating enough chances needed to win.
Arsenal vs. Watford prediction
The Gunners are the more talented team, but Watford has shown the ability to play up to their opponent and do so again here for a draw.
Pick: Draw (+265)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
MLS scores: L.A. teams stay hot
The Minnesota-NYCFC game had five goals in the first half
-
Premier League race: Scores, standings
Here's how the race is shaping up
-
Premier League scores, table
This race is getting more intense by the day
-
Salah, Mane lead Liverpool over Chelsea
Liverpool really needed to win and did just that
-
Salah scores incredible goal vs. Chelsea
The Egyptian star produced an absolute beauty in the second half
-
Liverpool's Fabinho blows snot at Hazard
Not the kind of rocket we're used to seeing on the pitch