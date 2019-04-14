Arsenal vs. Watford: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal goes to Watford on Monday to close out the Premier League's 33rd matchday as the Gunners aim to get closer to the top four. Arsenal enters the day in sixth place with 63 points and a record of 19-6-7, while Watford is 10th at 13-7-12 with 46 points, and a victory would vault the team into seventh. If the Gunners can manage a victory, they'll go back into the top for by jumping Manchester United and Chelsea, edging the latter on goal differential.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Watford

Date : Monday, April 15



: Monday, April 15 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Vicarage Road Stadium



Location : Vicarage Road Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



Storylines

Watford: This club would love nothing more than to jump back into seventh place behind Arsenal with a victory. There are six spots near mid-table where teams are separated by just six points, so there is a chance Watford could finish in the top half or the bottom half. Based on the remaining schedule, which includes Southampton and Huddersfield, they should feel good about their chances of finishing in the top 10.

Arsenal: The Gunners have to look at this match as an important one to win, though a draw won't be the end of the world. But considering Watford has lost three of five and shown inconsistency in defense, Arsenal should feel confident about creating enough chances needed to win.

Arsenal vs. Watford prediction

The Gunners are the more talented team, but Watford has shown the ability to play up to their opponent and do so again here for a draw.

Pick: Draw (+265)