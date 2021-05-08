Arsenal look to salvage what's left of their season against West Bromwich Albion who remain not technically officially relegated yet, but well on their way back down to the Championship on Sunday. It's a bitterly disappointing stretch for Arsenal who just saw their Europa League hopes dashed in the semifinals thanks to a dour 0-0 draw against Villarreal, helmed by the Gunners former manager Unai Emery. While the outcome against West Brom may not be important to the remainder of their season it will be necessary for manager Mikel Arteta to show fans that he should still be the man for the job, despite the difficult times.

West Brom aren't technically without hope but they're on 26 points, 10 behind Burnley with only four games to play. They'd have to win out and Burnley would have to lose out for them to survive (all while leapfrogging Fulham in the process). Still they've been performing better recently with only one loss in their past five matches, a stretch which includes two wins and two draws.

Arsenal's form has been much more indifferent. In addition to losing to Villarreal in the Europa League they've only taken the full three points twice in their last six matches. A stretch that includes losses to Everton and Liverpool and draws against West Ham and Fulham.

On Monday, Albion and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw while, Arsenal got themselves a 2-0 win against Newcastle United last time out..

Prediction

In a result that pleases nobody West Brom manage a point which both further enrages downbeat Arsenal fans and doesn't save the Baggies from relegation. Pick: Arsenal 1, West Brom 1