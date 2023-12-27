Arsenal aim to stay atop the English Premier League table when they host West Ham United in a London derby on Thursday at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal (12-4-2) went to Anfield last Saturday and came away with a 1-1 draw with Liverpool. The result allowed the Gunners to maintain a one-point lead on the Reds and Aston Villa entering Matchweek 19. West Ham (9-3-6) eased to a 2-0 home victory against Manchester United on Saturday and sit in sixth place in the EPL standings.

Thursday's kickoff in London is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The latest Arsenal vs. West Ham odds list the Gunners as -320 favorites (risk $320 to win $100). The Hammers are +750 underdogs, a draw is priced at +450 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any West Ham vs. Arsenal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Now, Green has broken down Arsenal vs. West Ham from every angle and just revealed his picks and Premier League predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for West Ham vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. West Ham spread: Arsenal -1.5 (-110)

Arsenal vs. West Ham over/under: 2.5 goals

Arsenal vs. West Ham money line: Arsenal -320, West Ham +750, Draw +450

ARS: Have a 20-10 edge in goals in the past 10 EPL matches.

WHU: Have allowed one goal or fewer in five of their past six.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners would have loved a victory, but taking a point at Anfield is no easy task and the match could have gone either way. Gabriel put Arsenal up 1-0 just four minutes in, but Mohamed Salah equalized before halftime. The hosts are 6-2-1 in their past nine meetings with the Hammers, with the only loss in an EFL Cup match where several key players rested. Arsenal have a versatile attack that often runs through Bukayo Saka (five goals, six assists) and Martin Odegaard (four, three).

Declan Rice also has become a critical piece for the Gunners and will be facing his former team for the first time in league play. The former West Ham star has three goals and an assist and is one of the favorites to be EPL Player of the Year for his all-around excellence. Arsenal have been formidable at home this season, going 7-2-0 with a 26-8 goal advantage at the Emirates. The Hammers are 4-1-4 away from home, giving up 20 goals. They have allowed 14 more goals than Arsenal for the season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers have proven many times that they can compete with anyone. They have victories against Spurs and Chelsea this season and had a pretty easy time with Manchester United last weekend. Lucas Paqueta had a hand in both goals against the Red Devils, giving him five assists. James Ward-Prowse also has set up five goals in his first season with the team, and Jarrod Bowen continues to be a threat to score at any time. He is tied for third in the Premier League with 11 goals.

Bowen scored the equalizer in the most recent league meeting, and the 2-2 draw was part of a four-match winless run that cost Arsenal a chance at the title. The Hammers held just 28% possession but had a 16-11 advantage in shots. Arsenal are in the bottom half of the league in terms of accuracy, with 31.5% of their shots on target, compared to 35.4% for West Ham. See which team to pick here.

