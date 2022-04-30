Arsenal can continue its push for a top-four finish in the Premier League -- and a spot in next year's Champions League -- when it squares off against West Ham on Sunday at London Stadium. With five matches remaining in the season, the Gunners (60 points) sit fourth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of fifth place Tottenham Hotspur. They are coming off a 3-1 win over Manchester United on April 23. Meanwhile West Ham (52 points) sits in seventh in the table but has reached the semifinals of the Europa League.

Arsenal vs. West Ham spread: Arsenal -0.5 (-135)

Arsenal vs. West Ham over-under: 2.5

Arsenal vs. West Ham 90-minute money line: Arsenal -130, West Ham +350, Draw +285

ARS: Gunners are fourth in the Premier League in clean sheets (13).

WHU: Jarrod Bowen is tied for sixth in the League in assists (eight).

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners have had success recently against West Ham. Arsenal has four wins and one draw in the last five meetings between the clubs. Earlier this season, the Gunners beat West Ham 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

In addition, Arsenal catches a West Ham team that has struggled recently. In their last five matches in all competitions, the Hammers have three losses, one draw and only one win. They have conceded six goals in those five matches.

Why you should back West Ham

The Hammers face an Arsenal team that has struggled defensively recently. The Gunners have conceded nine goals in their last five matches. Part of the struggles can be attributed to the absence of left back Kieran Tierney, who is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Nuno Tavares has been a liability when filling in for Tierney.

In addition, Jarrod Bowen is a dangerous playmaker. The 25-year-old forward is tied for sixth in the League in assists (eight) and ranks 19th in goals (nine). In the Europa League semifinal loss against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, Bowen hit the crossbar on a spectacular bicycle kick on what would have been the equalizer in stoppage time.

