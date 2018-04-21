Arsenal vs. West Ham United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

West Ham isn't safe from relegation but could be with a win

Arsenal welcomes West Ham across London to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday for a Premier League showdown.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Arsenal (sixth place; 54 points) probably can't get into the top five, so they are just trying to stay in sixth place. West Ham (14th place; 35 points), is just six points above the drop zone, so they'll be happy with a draw here. 

Prediction

Arsenal destroys a weak West Ham defense and cruises to a win. Arsenal 3, West Ham 0. 

