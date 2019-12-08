Arsenal vs. West Ham United: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Premier League's 16th matchday concludes on Monday when Arsenal faces West Ham United in a London derby. Both teams boast talented rosters, the Gunners even more so, but nether enters this game in the top 10 in the table as consistency has been absent on both sides this season. Arsenal has yet to win under caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg with a draw and a loss, and the Gunners are now in 11th place with a 4-7-4 record. The Hammers are in 16th place at 4-4-7 and find themselves just a point above the relegation zone.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Arsenal vs. West Ham

Date : Monday, Dec. 9



: Monday, Dec. 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Olympic Stadium



: Olympic Stadium TV channel : NBCSN



: NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners recently lost to Brighton at home for the first time ever, and things just aren't getting better. There is a lack of talent in defense, even by mid-table Premier League standards, and it shows. The attack has so much talent yet isn't converting, and players are in a slump. Can they get out of it here? On paper, they should win. On the field, Arsenal can't seem to put things together. This could be the game that gets them going in the right direction or continues to see them spiral out of control.

West Ham: The Hammers have the third worst attack in the league with 17 goals in 15 games. But the problems run deep. Being without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski (hip injury) has seen this team struggle, and he's not supposed to return until closer to the end of the month. Manuel Lanzini is still injured, as in Michail Antonio, meaning the club enters this game without three of its key players. Somebody will have to step up, and it's time for Felipe Anderson to do so with the Brazilian having a quiet season so far.

Arsenal vs. West Ham prediction

The Gunners get a narrow victory with Lacazette scoring twice.

Pick: Arsenal 2, West Ham 1