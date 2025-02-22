Arsenal can trim the gap to Premier League leaders Liverpool down to just four points on Saturday as they welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium. Racked by injuries up front, Mikel Arteta's side had to dig deep last time out, before two late goals from auxiliary striker Mikel Merino secured them victory at Leicester.

Meanwhile, it has been a trying time for their visitors, winless in the Premier League since new manager Graham Potter's first league game in charge on January 14. Without any cup football left to play this season either, all the 16th placed West Ham have to play for is pride and perhaps the half dozen or so points that would put an end to any lingering fear of relegation.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 22 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -400; Draw +450; West Ham +1100

Team news

Arsenal: No change for the Gunners, who added Takehiro Tomiyasu to a burgeoning list of players out for the season when the Japan international underwent a second round of knee surgery. The best case scenario for Tomiyasu would be a return in December, like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus he won't play again in 2024-25. Meanwhile Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are "evolving really well" but not in immediate contention and may not be until after the March international break. Ben White is also in contention to start.

Without those two the question will be whether Merino, so impactful off the bench, is trusted to lead the line from the outset on Saturday. "In the end, it's trying to fit the qualities that we have within the squad, within the players.," said Arteta. "We want to deliver and what the game requires and what the opposition requires, I would take it more into that aspect than the other one, but after it has to work. If not, it's not the right call."

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Odegaard, Rice; Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling

West Ham: An ankle problem in training means Lucas Paqueta will be among those missing for the trip from east London to north, a severe blow to an attacking corps that was already looking light. Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville remain sidelined while deadline day loan signing Evan Ferguson is not yet considered ready for the full 90 by Graham Potter.

"We need to make sure we're taking him forward in the right way, because he hasn't played a lot of minutes over a period of time," said Potter, who coached Ferguson at Brighton. "But, he's training really well and fitting into the group nicely, which is what I thought he would do. He's ready to help, and we just have to decide the right thing to do for him and the team."

Potter has used a back three in every one of his away league games so far during his six game tenure, expect him to do the same on Saturday as he looks to hold back what may well be a limited Arsenal attack.

Possible West Ham XI: Areola; Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson; Kudus, Soler; Bowen

Prediction

Arsenal might make heavy weather of this but they should get the job done. PICK: Arsenal 1, West Ham 0