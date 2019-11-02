Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arsenal (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)

Current Records: Arsenal 4-2-4; Wolverhampton 2-2-6

What to Know

Arsenal and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Since Arsenal's past seven matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Sunday, Arsenal and Crystal Palace tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Wolverhampton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

The ties rounded out Arsenal's record to 4-2-4 and Wolverhampton's to 2-2-6. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch