The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-3-6, Arsenal 9-3-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
- TV: USA Network
What to Know
Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Arsenal at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Wolverhampton's last eight games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Wolverhampton and Fulham combined for 12 shots on goal on Monday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Wolverhampton fell just short of Fulham by a score of 3-2.
Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Brentford on Saturday. They beat Brentford by a goal, winning 1-0. Kai Havertz scored the team's lone goal at minute 89.
Wolverhampton's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3-6. As for Arsenal, they have yet to lose a game on the road this season, leaving them with a 9-3-1 record.
Wolverhampton suffered a grim 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in their previous matchup back in May. Can Wolverhampton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Arsenal is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -345 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.
- May 28, 2023 - Arsenal 5 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Nov 12, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Feb 24, 2022 - Arsenal 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Feb 10, 2022 - Arsenal 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Feb 02, 2021 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 29, 2020 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Jul 04, 2020 - Arsenal 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Nov 02, 2019 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Apr 24, 2019 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 11, 2018 - Wolverhampton 1 vs. Arsenal 1