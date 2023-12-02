The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Arsenal

Current Records: Wolverhampton 4-3-6, Arsenal 9-3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Emirates Stadium

TV: USA Network

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Arsenal at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Wolverhampton's last eight games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Wolverhampton and Fulham combined for 12 shots on goal on Monday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Wolverhampton fell just short of Fulham by a score of 3-2.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kept a clean sheet against Brentford on Saturday. They beat Brentford by a goal, winning 1-0. Kai Havertz scored the team's lone goal at minute 89.

Wolverhampton's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3-6. As for Arsenal, they have yet to lose a game on the road this season, leaving them with a 9-3-1 record.

Wolverhampton suffered a grim 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in their previous matchup back in May. Can Wolverhampton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Wolverhampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -345 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Wolverhampton.