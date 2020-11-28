With nine goals for and ten against from their opening nine Premier League fixtures both Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers face off at the Emirates Stadium plagued by the same issues in front of goal.

Both sides are as reliant on their star strikers - Raul Jimenez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - as ever before and the burden seems to be weighing heavily on the two forwards after gruelling, lengthy 2019-20 campaigns for both clubs.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 28

Sunday, Nov. 28 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London, England

Emirates Stadium -- London, England TV: NBCSN

Storylines

Arsenal: With Nicolas Pepe suspended and Willian a potential doubt a chance could be opening up for Reiss Nelson, who has consistently impressed in Europa League and EFL Cup matches this season. Manager Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 20-year-old, who he trained with during his final years as a player with Arsenal.

"He has made some big steps in the last month or so. He has shown what he can do," said Arteta after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Molde on Thursday. "Again, he's another player that wants to take you on all the time, he's very vertical, he's a great player when he runs in behind and he's very unpredictable. I really like these types of players to play in the wide positions."

Wolves: Adama Traoire was one of the Premier League's most devastating attacking forces last season, where he registered four goals and nine assists, but has struggled to repeat that sensational form so far in the new campaign. This season he is yet to make a direct contribution to a goal, going back to the tail end of the previous term he has gone 19 games without scoring or providing a goal.

The spectre of his unsigned contract hangs over Molineux, although he has a deal with the club until 2023 Wolves had been keen to tie him to fresh terms that so far remain unsigned. Meanwhile the likes of Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence have established themselves as preferred options for Nuno Espirito Santo. Still it is hard to shake the sense that Arsenal defenders will breathe a sigh of relief if Traore does not retain his starting berth from Monday's draw with Southampton.

Prediction



Last season's win at Molineux was one of the best of Mikel Arteta's fledgling managerial career and he is desperate to bring back the atmosphere that results like that engendered a few months ago. Still Wolves are a tough nut to crack when they go on the road and Arsenal may have to settle for a 1-1 draw.