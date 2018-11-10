Arsenal vs. Wolves: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about this match
Arsenal hasn't lost a game since August and looks to keep its unbelievable stretch going Sunday in a game against Wolverhampton at the Emirates.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Arsenal vs. Wolves
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
- Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Emirates Stadium in London
- TV channel: None
- Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
- Odds: Arsenal -180 / Wolves +465 / Draw +325
Storylines
Arsenal: The Gunners are on a wild streak of success, one that included 11 straight wins, but the team has drawn three of its last four. Can they get back to their winning ways here?
Wolves: As a team that was just promoted but has plenty of talent, this is a team that is focused on getting to safety, which is usually around 40 points. The team already has 15 and is in 11th place, and a win here will get them even closer to their goal.
Arsenal vs. Wolves prediction
This is an intriguing game because Wolves can produce the surprise. But Arsenal is hungry for a win after the recent draws and gets the job done.
Pick: Arsenal (-180)
