Arsenal vs. Wolves: Prediction, Premier League pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Here's what to know about this match

Arsenal hasn't lost a game since August and looks to keep its unbelievable stretch going Sunday in a game against Wolverhampton at the Emirates. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Arsenal vs. Wolves

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 11
  • Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Location: Emirates Stadium in London
  • TV channel: None
  • Streaming: NBC Sports Gold
  • Odds: Arsenal -180 / Wolves +465 / Draw +325

European football expert David Sumpter's model has netted a mind-blowing 2,000 percent return over the past three seasons.     

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners are on a wild streak of success, one that included 11 straight wins, but the team has drawn three of its last four. Can they get back to their winning ways here?

Wolves: As a team that was just promoted but has plenty of talent, this is a team that is focused on getting to safety, which is usually around 40 points. The team already has 15 and is in 11th place, and a win here will get them even closer to their goal.

Arsenal vs. Wolves prediction

This is an intriguing game because Wolves can produce the surprise. But Arsenal is hungry for a win after the recent draws and gets the job done.

Pick: Arsenal (-180)

