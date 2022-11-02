After their wobble in Eindhoven last week, Arsenal still have work to do if they are to secure the bye into the Europa League round of 16 that comes with topping their group. They should be confident of victory against a Zurich side that lies at the bottom of the Swiss top flight but Mikel Arteta's side were put through the ringer when they went to Switzerland in matchday one, scraping a 2-1 win.

Still, Arteta has a strong side to choose from with Bukayo Saka shaking off the injury he seemed to suffer against Nottingham Forest, but it proved to be nothing more than bone bruising. He was joined in training by Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny, leaving Arsenal with a near fully fit squad. Only two senior players (Emile Smith Rowe and goalkeeper Matt Turner) will be unavailable for the Gunners. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Nov. 3 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Arsenal -700; Draw +700; Zurich +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Arsenal: Topping the group is absolutely a priority for Arsenal, not least because it saves them two tricky games against a third-placed Champions League side in the spring. However, that will have to be balanced against the remarkably brief turnaround before they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Whether Gabriel Martinelli will be one of the senior players who starts at the Emirates Stadium remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, that ground will be seeing a lot more of him in the years to come. His contract expires in 2024 (Arsenal have a two-year extension option), and he has made clear his desire to extend his stay.

"I'm very happy at Arsenal," he told CBS Sports. "I said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here, I love the city, the club, everything about Arsenal. I want to stay.

"They just need a pen."

Zurich: Even though they still have a chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League, Switzerland's reigning champions might be forgiven for prioritizing domestic matters as they battle to avoid relegation in their title season. However, Bo Henriksen insists his side will be working to extend their European adventure into the new year.

"Obviously Arsenal are the big favorites," he said. "However, we are not here to see the sights, we will do everything we can to win. I believe in my players and I am convinced that ... we will do everything we can as a team to create an upset."

Prediction

Whatever team Arsenal have, they really ought to be good enough to comfortably claim the win they need to secure top spot ahead of PSV Eindhoven. Pick: Arsenal 3, Zurich 0