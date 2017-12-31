Arsenal vs. West Brom live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Arsenal takes on West Brom in the final Premier League match of 2017 on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN (Sky Sports Premier League)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Arsenal (sixth, 37 points) is four points back of fourth. A loss here, and they'll be in a tough spot entering 2018. West Brom (20th, 15 points) needs points fast to get out of the bottom three.They'll be aiming for three, but they will gladly take one here.

Prediction

The Gunners are so talented in the final third, while West Brom has won just two of 20 games this season. That spells a win for Arsenal, and it should come easy. Arsenal 3, West Brom 0.