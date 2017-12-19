Arsenal vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

A spot in the League Cup semifinals is on the line

Arsenal takes on West Ham on Tuesday in the 2017-2018 League Cup quarterfinals, with a spot in the semifinals in January up for grabs. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

A spot in the semis, which will be over two legs on January 8/9 and 23/24. 

Prediction

Arsenal's talent in attack is way too much for the West Ham defense to handle, and the Gunners move on.
Arsenal 3, West Ham 1. 

