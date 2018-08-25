Arsenal vs. West Ham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The pressure is on West Ham and Arsenal and it's just Matchday 3 in the Premier League. Both teams lost their first two games, and both have a chance here to start trending in the right direction in this London battle. Unai Emery's team needs to build some positive momentum moving forward, and here's a chance against a Hammers team that hasn't shown much of anything.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Arsenal vs. West Ham in the USA

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch Arsenal vs. West Ham in the U.K.

The match will not air on TV in the UK as part of the 3 p.m. blackout rule.

What's at stake?

Well, even though it is early, there's plenty up for grabs here. These two teams can't afford to finish the day with zero points after three matches, because if you do, then you seriously start considering that come season's end, you might wind up being in the relegation battle. It's not likely for Arsenal, but its play has yet to convince anybody.

London Derby prediction

A draw that does little for either, as Jack Wilshere scores against his former team late in the second half. Arsenal 1, West Ham 1.