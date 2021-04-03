David Luiz is expected to undergo surgery to the cartilage on his knee after missing Arsenal's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Sources confirmed to CBS Sports that Luiz had been undergoing several tests on his knee during the week, though he had also been involved in training with Arteta's squad. Specialist examination on Friday confirmed that he would likely need surgery though the manager indicated there were "conservative options" that could hasten his return.

Mikel Arteta confirmed to CBS Sports that Luiz could require surgery: "There are a few possibilities on that, being a little bit more conservative with the treatment or having to go through a surgery. We are talking with the docs right now to make the right decision but it looks like he can be out for a few weeks.

When asked whether Luiz would play again this season Arteta said: "It would depend on the decision to take. If it is more conservative it will be short term. If it is more radical what he needs obviously it will take longer."

There is no certainty that he will be available for much, if not all, of the remainder of Arsenal's season. It could mean he has played his final game for the Gunners. Luiz, who turns 34 later this month, is out of contract at the end of June. He is popular with manager Arteta and has featured in 19 Premier League matches this term.

Luiz was a regular in Arteta's side prior to the international break and played every minute of Arsenal's four Europa League knockout ties.

Without Luiz Arsenal struggled to quell the tide of a remorseless Liverpool side, though such was the quality of their visitors it would be fair to question whether any player would have been able to make much difference as a Diogo Jota brace either side of Mohamed Salah's goal sent the Gunners crashing to their 12th Premier League defeat of the season.

More to follow