Arsenal's loss to Brighton runs Gunners' winless streak to nine and adds to historically bad start

In getting rid of Unai Emery as coach last month, Arsenal hoped club legend Freddie Ljungberg would be the right coach to inject some life into this team and get things turned around. He gave Mesut Ozil his starting role back and aimed to prioritize defense. So far, not so good. After having to comeback twice just to earn a draw against Norwich City last weekend, the Gunners lost at home to Brighton for the first time ever on Thursday.

Arsenal trailed 1-0 after just 36 minutes, drew level early in the second half through Alexandre Lacazette and then conceded in the 80th minute to stretch its winless run to nine games in all competitions. Here's the winner from Brighton's Neal Maupay as the Gunners were thoroughly outplayed by a team they have no business drawing to at home:

This win doesn't just leave Arsenal in 10th place and reeling. It gets much worse than that. The Gunners were out-shot at home 20-12. But that's nothing. Take a look at these numbers:

The Gunners are closer to the relegation zone (five points) than they are the top four (10 points).

This is Arsenal's longest winless streak since 1977 when the club went 10 games without a victory.

Arsenal is on pace to win 9.8 league games this season out of 38. They've averaged at least 20 wins per league season over the last 40 seasons.

The Gunners' worst season in terms of wins in recent years was 1994-95 with 13 -- that is three more than they are expected to win this season based on form.

The Gunners are off to their worst league start since 1997.

They haven't won a match since October.

They've faced 52 shots on target in eight home league games this season, which is more than they did all season in 2003-04 when they last won the league (H/T to @OptaJoe).

The Gunners will look to get things going in the right direction on Monday when they take on West Ham United at 3 p.m. ET